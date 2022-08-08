Kyrgyzstan carries out first test drive of 5G network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Mobile operators of Kyrgyzstan have carried out the first test drive of 5G network in the capital Bishkek, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development.

"To establish the conditions for introduction of 5G technology, work was completed to identify pilot zones for 5G testing," the message said.

According to the ministry, the introduction of 5G technology will give new impetus to the development of modern technologies and communication infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan.

As expected, 5G technology will accelerate the speed of data transfer and the volume of traffic provided to Kyrgyz consumers.