China opens green corridor for obtaining visas for students from Kyrgyzstan

For students from Kyrgyzstan studying in China, a green corridor is open for obtaining visas, from August 25 to September 30, 2022, the press service of the Cabinet reported. This became known during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov and Chinese Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Du Dewen, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Chinese side resumed the admission of students from Kyrgyzstan. In recent years, students have experienced certain difficulties in entering China due to quarantine restrictions.

The sides also discussed at the meeting that China, within the framework of the Health Express project, will soon send a group of medical specialists who assist in the treatment of Kyrgyz citizens suffering from cataracts.

It was announced that China is preparing to send 500 thousand vaccines against coronavirus infection, in addition, the issue of increasing the intensity of air traffic between countries is being worked out.

A wide range of bilateral relations in various fields was also discussed, in particular in the field of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Edil Baisalov emphasized that cooperation with the Chinese side is a priority for Kyrgyzstan, because the peoples of the two countries are connected by centuries of history, and they are close neighbors, reliable partners and true friends.