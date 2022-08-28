Kyrgyzstan names sum of money allocated for Batken airport renovation (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Kyrgyzstan's Manas International Airport OJSC will allocate about 200 million soms ($2.4 million) for the renovation of Batken Airport, the press service of the OJSC told Trend.

The OJSC notes that the financing will be carried out at the expense of the company's own funds.

"In this year, it is planned to reconstruct the artificial pavement of the runway, taxiway and apron at the Batken airport, equipping the airfield with lighting equipment. As part of the implementation of these tasks, a competition was held to develop design estimates for the reconstruction of elements of the Batken airfield," the OJSC said.

Major repairs of the Batken airport have not been carried out since commissioning. The deadline for completion of the reconstruction is November 2022.

Meanwhile, Batken International Airport is located 600 meters southeast of the city of Batken and 184 km from the Osh airfield.