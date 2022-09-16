...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kyrgyzstan

There are armed clashes along entire perimeter of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border

Kyrgyzstan Materials 16 September 2022 07:37 (UTC +04:00)
There are armed clashes along entire perimeter of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border

Follow Trend on

Armed clashes are taking place along the entire perimeter of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The report said that as of 08:25 Friday morning the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border continues to be tense.

The Tajik side began shelling the areas of Kulundu, Maksat and Zhany-Zher in the Leilek region of Batken Oblast.

The servicemen of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan are deployed in this direction and firing back.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more