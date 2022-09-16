Meeting of heads of Kyrgyz and Tajik regions is planned at Kyzyl-Bel checkpoint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. A meeting of the heads of Batken and Sughd regions is planned at the checkpoint "Kyzyl-Bel" of Kyrgyzstan, the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the information, at 09:30 the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border remains tense. Shelling is carried out along the entire perimeter of the state border.

Tajik border guards use armored personnel carrier, infantry fighting vehicle and mortars.

Servicemen of the State Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan deployed in this direction.