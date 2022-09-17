Kyrgyz president highlights determination to resolve situation on border with Tajikistan

Bishkek will continue making efforts to resolve the situation on the border with Tajikistan as soon as possible, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"History has shown that the border issue is a complicated one and requires much attention and patience. However, we won’t stop for a second in our efforts to resolve [the situation] on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border as soon as possible," Japarov wrote on Facebook.

Japarov was confident that Kyrgyzstan’s territorial integrity would be preserved.