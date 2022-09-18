Kyrgyzstan declares Sept. 19 national mourning day

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov signed a decree declaring Sept. 19 as a day of national mourning in the republic, his press service said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The armed conflict that took place on Sept. 14-17 on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Batken Oblast resulted in the death of the Kyrgyz citizens.

The clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border started on Sept. 14.

As a result, 59 people died, 144 are reported to be injured.

An emergency regime has been introduced in Batken Oblast.