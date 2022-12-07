British specialists implement aviation security projects in Kyrgyzstan

British specialists arrived in Kyrgyzstan to implement aviation security projects, the press service of the State Civil Aviation Agency (SACA) said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The first joint meeting of the project team of the UK Civil Aviation Agency and representatives of the SACA was held yesterday in Bishkek, where the plans were discussed to update the flight safety program of Kyrgyzstan in accordance with international requirements.

The project will be implemented in Kyrgyzstan in several stages. At the first stage, British experts will analyze the legislation of the republic, study in detail the information, documentation and reports necessary for the preparation of the next stages, the report said.

The project will concern the improvement of aviation administration, the operation of airfields, the work of aviation personnel and the improvement of the legislative framework. All these activities are aimed at removing Kyrgyzstan from the "black list" of the European Union, which will allow domestic airlines to fly to the EU countries.

A similar program is being implemented in 140 states. British experts provide comprehensive advice, conduct training, implement regulatory systems based on the standards of the UK and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

These events are carried out within the framework of the project “Third Phase of the Program for the Improvement of Regional Communications in Central Asia”. It includes measures to increase the capacity of the State Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic.

