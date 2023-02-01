Germany considering setting up new laboratory for certification of agricultural products in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Germany will consider the opening of a new laboratory on certification of agricultural products by international standards in Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz National Investments Agency informed journalists, Trend reports via Kyrgyz media.

The issue was discussed between the Director of the National Investment Agency, Umbriel Temiraliev, and the Managing Director of the Germany WESSLING Company, Anna Wessling.

During the meeting, the German side was informed of the potential of Kyrgyz organic product exports to foreign markets. Temiraliev also suggested setting up laboratories for the control and certification of agricultural products in Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, Wessling pointed out that the German group of companies has a large range of specialist services and analytical systems for the agriculture field, including the precise analysis of agricultural manure, animal feed evaluation, analysis of drinking water hygiene, as well as evaluation of the biogas output.

WESSLING is an international German company specializing in consulting services in the fields of real estate, environment, food, consumer products, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

For now, the WESSLING Group operates with 24 representatives in 7 countries and is ready to consider being a partner and co-founder of the project on opening the laboratory on control and certification of agricultural products by international standards in Kyrgyzstan.

Agriculture is the pillar of Kyrgyzstan’s rural economy. It employs about 40 percent of the country’s labor force. Kyrgystan produces tobacco, cotton, potatoes, vegetables, grapes, fruits, and berries, as well as sheep, goats, cattle, and wool.