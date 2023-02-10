Kyrgyzstan, Slovenia to strengthen political dialog

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tania Fayon signed an agreement on developing and strengthening the political dialogue, Trend reports via Kyrgyz media.

Kyrgyz FM noted that it was the first visit of Slovenian FM to Kyrgyzstan, and it holds great potential for the bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to the Kyrgyz minister, Slovenia is taking a great interest in Central Asia, including Kyrgyzstan.

As he pointed out, Kyrgyzstan and Slovenia signed an agreement on economic cooperation at the UN General Assembly.

During today’s talks, the participants reached an agreement on the establishment of political dialogue, economic ties, and cooperation in cultural and humanitarian fields.

The Kyrgyzstan-Slovenia business forum was held in Kyrgyz Bishkek in the frame of Tania Fayon’s visit to the country. The main objective of the forum is to establish new contacts between the enterprises of the two countries.

Additionally, the Slovenian FM plans to meet with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov, Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev, and Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev.