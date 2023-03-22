Kyrgyzstan decides to temporarily restrict export of precious metals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The government of Kyrgyzstan has decided to introduce restrictions for a period of six months on the export of precious metals and commodities containing precious metals from the country, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports via Interfax.

"At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, it was decided to introduce quantitative restrictions on the export of precious metals and raw materials containing them from the territory of the republic for a period of six months," the press service noted.

The decision is aimed at protecting the jewelry industry and assisting in the development of jewelry production in the processing of precious metals and raw materials containing precious metals outside the customs territory.

The decision will come into force after seven days from the date of official publication, added the press service.