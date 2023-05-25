German Agricultural Society talks new idea to boost agriculture dev't in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries should bring foreign experience in its agricultural sector for further development, Olga Hunger Area Director Eastern Europe of the DLG (German Agricultural Society) told Trend.

"The goal of the summit, which will be held by DLG in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan this summer, is to identify effective models of international, national integration in agribusiness that can elevate the agricultural sector of the region to a higher level," Hunger said.

According to DLG representative, agriculture in Central Asian countries, particularly in Kyrgyzstan, is highly fragmented.

"Before the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Kyrgyzstan had about 530 large agricultural enterprises, but now there are approximately 340,000 small agricultural enterprises operating on only 1.2 million hectares of land. Under these conditions, small farms face challenges in development in acquiring new equipment, for example," she said.

"We came up with the idea of organizing an event where we can present the experience of Central Asia, along with the experience of Europe and other countries, to explore the most effective integration models for Kyrgyzstan. Integration opportunities can vary, including scaling up production at individual enterprises, cooperation, or, as in Uzbekistan, forming agricultural clusters," Hunger said.

The Issyk-Kul summit will host representatives of the agricultural sectors of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, as well as participants from Europe and other countries. The event aims to provide an impetus for the development of agricultural enterprises in Central Asia.

The German Agricultural Society hosts two of the world's largest industry exhibitions, including EuroTier, dedicated to livestock and poultry farming, which attracts over 2,000 exhibitors from 60 countries.

The second exhibition, AGRITECHNICA, will take place from November 12-18, 2023, in Hanover, Germany, with the participation of around 2,600 exhibitors from over 50 countries, and is expected to attract 450,000 visitors from 140 countries.