Switzerland becomes main export partner of Kyrgyzstan among non-CIS countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Switzerland stood as the primary export partner of Kyrgyzstan among non-CIS countries from January through March 2023, representing 9.3 percent of the Kyrgyz overall export volume, Trend reports.

The exports from Kyrgyzstan to Switzerland amounted to $40.6 million in 1Q2023 skyrocketing by 149 times, compared to $271,100 in the same period of 2022.

Imports to Kyrgyzstan from Switzerland totaled $2 million in 1Q2023, which is a 2.2-fold increase compared to the $895,100 recorded in the same period of 2022.

Overall, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland exceeded $42.6 million in 1Q2023, which is 36.5 times higher than $1.166 million in the same period of 2022. Trade with Switzerland accounted for 1.6 percent of the Kyrgyz total trade turnover.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan with European countries amounted to $270.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, increasing by 2.7 times over $99 million in the same time span of 2022.