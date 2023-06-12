Hungarian Ganz company eyes to participate in hydropower projects in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Hungarian Ganz Transformers and Electric Rotating Machines Company is planning to participate in several ambitious energy projects in Kyrgyzstan, Gergely Gál, Managing Director of Ganz Transformers and Electric Rotating Machines told Trend.

In a recent working trip to Hungary earlier this year, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Ibrayev, visited a factory of Ganz specializing in the manufacturing of hydro turbines and transformers.

During the visit, Minister Ibrayev expressed interest in establishing cooperation with the Hungarian company. At the moment, Ganz is discussing with its partners in the country the possibility to explore and conclude agreements for cooperation.

The Hungarian company noted that over the past few years, Kyrgyzstan has placed significant importance on the development of renewable energy sources, particularly hydropower. Consequently, the country is currently witnessing substantial investments in hydropower and hydroelectricity projects, with the expectation of even more in the coming years.

"Ganz has similar ambition and objectives, as the company aims to become one of the leading players in the renewable energy market to create a sustainable future. Our company has also manufactured and supplied generators for major hydroelectric and hydropower projects in several countries, including India. Therefore, we believe that with the same development plans and with many years of experience in similar projects, Ganz and Kyrgyzstan can develop a long-term partnership, and together we can create many successful developments," the managing director said.

Furthermore, Ganz Company aims to enhance its presence in the renewable energy sector by producing and supplying equipment for hydroelectric and hydropower ventures. Collaboration with Kyrgyzstan could provide an opportunity to take the knowledge exchange to a higher level within the region.

For the local companies, Ganz can provide the engineering expertise that relies on almost 145 years of experience of manufacturing transformers and rotating machines and offer related service activities.

At the moment Ganz is planning further projects in the Central Asian region, mainly in service activities, as well as of manufacturing transformers, and motors. Currently, the company is present in the region mainly through the maintenance of transformers and rotating machines which were previously manufactured and delivered.