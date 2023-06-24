E-COMKG-2023 International Forum takes place in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. International E-COMKG-2023 forum took place in Kyrgyzstan on June 23, 2023, Trend reports.

The forum became a significant event for the development of country’s e-commerce development. The event attracted various participants, including founders, executives, and leading experts from marketplaces such as Wildberries, Ozon, AliExpress, KazanExpress, Omniva, Uzum, as well as various B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) trading platforms.

The event's headliner was Tatyana Bakalchuk, the founder and CEO of Russian Wildberries.

The forum comprised four sessions covering crucial topics in e-commerce development. These sessions focused on areas such as the collaboration between governmental bodies to promote e-commerce in Kyrgyzstan, logistics strategies, effective business approaches within marketplaces, and the provision of training and support for successful entry into online marketplaces.

The exhibition area featured displays from manufacturers in the light industry, consumer goods originating from Kyrgyzstan, as well as logistics and other companies associated with the e-commerce industry.

The forum was jointly organized by Kyrgyz Post and the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan.