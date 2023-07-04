Kyrgyzstan calls for setting entity to combat international organized crime

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 4. During the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov suggested that the member countries of the SCO create a center to combat international organized crime in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Trend reports.

"On June 14, 2023, consultations were held in the city of Cholpon-Ata (in Kyrgyzstan) regarding this matter, where the Kyrgyz side presented proposals and the structure of the proposed center. I believe that the implementation of this initiative will provide a significant impetus to enhance cooperation on issues related to regional security, counterterrorism, extremism, illicit drug trafficking, and transnational organized crime," the president of Kyrgyzstan said.

Addressing the topic of international security, he emphasized the importance of maintaining close attention to the situation in Afghanistan and not allowing its weakening.

"For Kyrgyzstan, peace and stability in Afghanistan are among the priority conditions for ensuring regional security. Kyrgyzstan is ready to develop good-neighbourly relations and is interested in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan," added Japarov.