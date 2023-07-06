Kyrgyzstan's president to embark on state visit to Mongolia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 6. Kyrgyzstan's President, Sadyr Japarov, will embark on a state visit to Mongolia from July 9 through 11, upon the invitation of Mongolian President, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, the Head of Foreign Policy Department of Presidential Office of Kyrgyzstan, Muratbek Azymbakiev, said, Trend reports.

During the visit, President Japarov will hold bilateral meetings with Mongolian president, Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, and the Chairman of the State Great Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia, Gombojavyn Zandanshatar.

"The sides will discuss the state and prospects of further development of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia in trade, economy, investment, culture, and humanitarian spheres," Azymbakiev explained.

Furthermore, the visit will also witness the official opening ceremony of the Kyrgyzstan Embassy in Ulan Bator, the capital city of Mongolia.

"During the visit, a Joint Declaration on deepening friendship and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia will be signed, along with several bilateral agreements on cooperation in the fields of economy, digitalization, agriculture, environmental protection, development of forest ecosystems, and more," Azymbakiev added.

The visit aims to strengthen ties between the two countries and explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration in various sectors, fostering closer diplomatic relations and mutual cooperation.