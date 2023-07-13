Kyrgyzstan poses among leading countries with lowest LPG prices

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 12. Kyrgyzstan remains among the five countries in the world with the lowest prices for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as of mid-2023, Trend reports.

According to the Global Petrol Prices, the average price of LPG in Kyrgyzstan was $0.34 per liter from March 27, 2023, through July 3. The prices remained consistent at $0.34 per liter throughout the entire period, with both the minimum and maximum values recorded on March 27, 2023.

In comparison, the average price of LPG worldwide for the same period was $0.69 per liter, indicating that Kyrgyzstan's LPG prices are significantly lower. LPG is cheaper only in countries such as Algeria, Angola, Saudi Arabia, and Russia.

Meanwhile, the highest prices for LPG recorded in Sweden, Switzerland, and Germany.

The Global Petrol Prices obtains data for Kyrgyzstan and other countries in its database from official government sources, regulatory agencies, petroleum companies, and major media sources. The data is updated on a weekly basis, ensuring the most accurate and reliable information for users.