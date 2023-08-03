Agriculture sector of Kyrgyzstan to receive substantial funding in 2023

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 3. The government of Kyrgyzstan has allocated 13.5 billion soms ($261.181 million) from the republican budget in 2023 to support the development of the country's agriculture sector, Trend reports.

According to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, an initial sum of 5.6 billion soms ($108.341 million) has already been disbursed for various agricultural initiatives in the first half of 2023.

The allocated funds are planned to be directed towards several key areas within the agricultural sector, with the aim of boosting productivity and ensuring food security.

These areas include:

Advancement of seed production and financial support for farmers engaged in livestock farming, crop cultivation, and agricultural product processing

Funds will be allocated to the construction, maintenance, and purification of irrigation facilities and to replenish the country's strategic reserves with food products.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, during the first half of 2023, the value of agricultural production in the country, including food items, beverages, and tobacco products, grew by 7.56 percent, from 24.3 billion soms ($470 million) to 31.1 billion soms ($601 million).