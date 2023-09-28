Kyrgyzstan, China National Electric Engineering sign MoU for renewable energy co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 28. Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Ibraev, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China National Electric Engineering Company for cooperation in renewable energy and the construction of hydroelectric power plants in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

The signing took place during the visit of the Kyrgyz Minister of Energy to Beijing. Within the visit, Ibraev held a bilateral meeting with Zhang Jianhua, Director of the National Energy Administration of China.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views and discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the areas of renewable energy and the construction of hydroelectric power plants in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan's minister expressed gratitude for the interest shown by the Chinese side and said he hopes for close cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy.

In Beijing, Ibraev also participated in a meeting with representatives of the Chinese business community. During the meeting, the minister showed a presentation on promising projects related to the construction of hydroelectric power stations, mini hydropower plants, and renewable energy sources being implemented in Kyrgyzstan.