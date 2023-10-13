Presidenst of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan discuss border delimitation and demarcation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon discussed issues related to the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, Trend reports.

The discussion took place within the frame of the Council of Heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) meeting in Bishkek.

The leaders of both countries also addressed current matters concerning Kyrgyz-Tajik bilateral cooperation. They exchanged views on regional and international agendas and the upcoming CIS summit.

Both heads of state emphasized the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue to strengthen neighborly relations between the two countries, expressing readiness for open and comprehensive discussions on all aspects of bilateral cooperation.

On October 2, 2023, in Kyrgyz Batken city, a joint meeting of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik State border was held. Following the meeting, a protocol was signed, the details of which were not disclosed.

As a result of negotiations from October 3 to October 8, 2023, the topographic working groups of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on 43.32 km section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The parties will continue their work at the next meeting, which will take place in Tajikistan.

The leaders of the CIS countries have arrived in Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS, both in a narrow and expanded format, on October 13. As a result of the meeting, the signing of several documents is planned.