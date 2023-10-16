Azerbaijan launches construction of hotel in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 16. Azerbaijan has launched the construction of a five-star hotel at Issyk-Kul lake in Kyrgyzstan, Kanybek Tumanbaev, the Presidential Affairs Manager of Kyrgyzstan, said on Facebook, Trend reports.

He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has experienced a notable increase in construction activities over the past two years, including the development of recreational areas, cottages, and five-star hotels.

The hotel will be located in the village of Kara-Oy on a 17-hectare plot of land that Kyrgyzstan has leased to Azerbaijan on a long-term basis.

Out of this, 12 hectares are allocated for the construction of the building, while 4 hectares will be designated as a park, and an additional 1 hectare will be developed as a beach area on Issyk-Kul’s shore.

Azerbaijan has committed to completing the hotel within three years, with 70 percent of the staff being recruited from the local population.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan amounted to $29.73 million from January through August 2023, increasing 5.9 times year-on-year.