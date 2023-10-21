Kyrgyzstan primed for direct flight connection with Iran - minister of economy

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 21. Kyrgyzstan is ready to put into practice the formation of direct air travel with Iran, which can increase trade and economic relations while also contributing significantly to the growth of both countries' tourism industries., Trend reports.

This declaration was made by Daniyar Amangeldiev, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Economy and Commerce, at the 13th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Iranian intergovernmental committee on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation.

Amangeldiev further stated that full participation of Iran in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be a key step toward strengthening economic ties and growing commerce between the two countries.

He emphasized the current Free Trade Agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which includes provisions for lowering customs charges, streamlining customs procedures, and implementing other trade-volume-increasing measures.

According to him, the energy sector, particularly the development of hydroelectric power plants, and renewable energy projects such as solar and wind power installations, have been the most targeted areas for investment from Iran to Kyrgyzstan in recent years.

A document covering important areas of cooperation in priority sectors between the two nations was signed following the 13th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Iranian intergovernmental commission.

In addition, a memorandum of understanding was inked to establish an Iran-Kyrgyz investment office with the goal of funding self-sustaining enterprises in Kyrgyzstan.