Kyrgyzstan's president signs law approving to amend country's flag

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 22. Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a law amending the country's flag, Trend reports.

According to the president's press service, the signed law, titled "On amendments to the law of the Kyrgyz Republic on state symbols" was passed by the Kyrgyzstan Parliament on December 20, 2023, with 59 members voting in favor and 5 against the bill.

The law aims to change the country's flag. The amendment changes the shape of the sun's rays on the flag from wavy to straight.

Additionally, the law stipulates that all official documents displaying the country's flag will remain valid until their expiration date. Vehicle license plates and vehicle registration certificates featuring the flag will also remain valid until the relevant authority makes a decision regarding their replacement.

At the end of September 2023, MPs Nurlanbek Shakiev and Ulan Primov proposed changing the flag of Kyrgyzstan. They submitted the bill for public discussion. The initiative was supported by Sadyr Zhaparov.

On November 29, the parliament approved the bill on the change of the country's flag in its first reading.

