Kyrgyzstan first time imports oats from Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 6. Kyrgyzstan imported oats from the Krasnoyarsk Krai of Russia for the first time in 2023, Trend reports.

As per, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), last year also saw the first-time export of buckwheat from Krasnoyarsk to Lithuania, flax seeds to Belarus, peas to China, as well as flour to North Korea and Kazakhstan.

A total of 377,000 tons of grain, its processed products, and oilseeds were exported from Krasnoyarsk in 2023, which is a threefold increase compared to the preceding year.

The primary volume of exports included rapeseed at 179,000 tons, wheat at 86,500 tons, and oats at 37,500 tons. Furthermore, 4 million cubic meters of forest products were exported from the Krai in 2023.

It was also noted that in 2023, Rosselkhoznadzor paid particular attention to facilitating the development of the Krasnoyarsk Krai's export potential. Rosselkhoznadzor received over 300 applications from 105 agricultural enterprises regarding various grain crops for certification to obtain the right to export grain to China.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s State Statistical Committee, Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover with Russia reached $2.206 billion from January through October 2023, which is a decrease of 25 percent compared to the ten months of 2022 ($2.945 billion).

Kyrgyzstan’s exports to Russia during this period equaled $593.348 million, which is a decline of 35 percent compared to the corresponding months of 2022 ($912.659 million). Russia’s share in Kyrgyzstan’s exports was 24.3 percent.

The country’s imports from Russia totaled $1.613 billion, which is 20.6 percent less than the imports from January through October 2022 ($2.032 billion). It accounted for 16.4 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total imports..