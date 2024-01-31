Kyrgyzstan's capital receives EBRD-funded eco-friendly buses

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 31. Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, has received 124 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, procured via funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Trend reports.

As per the bank, this initiative is part of the Green Cities program, aimed at addressing environmental issues and investing in sustainable municipal infrastructure. More buses funded by the EBRD are expected to be added to the city's fleet in 2024.

The new buses are designed to provide comfort for senior citizens, disabled passengers, and families with children. Once in operation, these CNG buses are anticipated to significantly reduce harmful emissions along their routes, decreasing nitrous oxide by more than 71 percent and carbon dioxide by almost 38 percent.

This project marks the first step in Bishkek's Green Cities Action Plan (GCAP), funded by a 33 million euro EBRD financing package, which includes a 25 million euro loan and an investment grant of up to 8 million euro. The initiative is further supported by a 950,000-euro grant from the Government of Japan.

The funds will not only facilitate the introduction of CNG buses but also contribute to the renovation of the city's bus depot, the procurement of necessary maintenance equipment, and the implementation of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with GPS navigation. This system is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of the municipal bus company.

EBRD has channeled 948 million euros into Kyrgyzstan through 239 projects, with a focus on supporting private entrepreneurship.