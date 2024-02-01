Kyrgyzstan addresses seed import issues to boost agricultural production

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 1. The import of seeds to meet the needs of the country's agricultural producers was discussed in Kyrgyzstan., Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan, these issues were addressed during a meeting involving representatives from the department for the expertise of agricultural crops under the country's Ministry of Agriculture, the Seed Association of Kyrgyzstan, and suppliers of agricultural crop seeds.

During the discussions, concerns were raised about the necessity for farmers to use only certified seeds to ensure high yields. The sides also touched upon the need for government support for major seed suppliers.

It was noted that by 2024, Kyrgyzstan's farmers will be adequately supplied with quality seeds for major agricultural crops.

As a result of the meeting, memorandums of cooperation in the supply of seeds and planting materials for agricultural crops were signed with each supplier.