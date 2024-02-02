Bishkek TPP faces accident-yelided failure in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. Bishkek Thermal Power Plant (TPP), one of Kyrgyzstan’s most powerful electricity-generating facilities faced failure resulting with an accident, on February 2, 2024, at 03:00 AM (GMT+6), Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, an emergency headquarters has been established to restore the damaged equipment and address the consequences of the incident.

Nasipbek Kerimov, Deputy Minister of Energy, stated that households are receiving uninterrupted electrical power. However, in order to keep the thermal power plant and heating networks operational, the city's hot water delivery has been temporarily discontinued.

Three employees were hurt during the event and are currently in the hospital. The crew is making every effort to reduce the effects of the accident.