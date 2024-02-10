Kyrgyzstan's president signs law modifying stock exchange regulations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 10. President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, has signed the law "On Amending the Law on Stock Exchange and Exchange Trading in the Kyrgyz Republic," Trend reports.

According to the president's press service, the law was passed by the Kyrgyz parliament on December 21, 2023 and citing the law, the auction price on the exchange is exempt from tariff regulation and does not require customs officials to examine its cost.

Additionally, the law stipulates that exchange transactions do not require mandatory notarization, except for real estate transactions.

Furthermore, members of the stock exchange are allowed to open additional accounts within the exchange. These sub-accounts are used to facilitate the pooling of funds for the purpose of paying for goods through the clearing center of the stock exchange. It allows members of the exchange to collaborate on financial transactions related to purchasing goods through the exchange's infrastructure.