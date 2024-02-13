Kyrgyzstan emphasizes solar plant building with Masdar, Kyrgyz president says

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 13. Kyrgyzstan places great importance on the construction of a solar power plant in the country by the Emirati Masdar energy company, Trend reports.

This was stated by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov during his discussions with the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei. Zhaparov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan will timely fulfill its obligations within the framework of this project.

Zhaparov also reminded that he invited the President of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to visit Kyrgyzstan officially. He expressed confidence that this visit would give impetus to further strengthening relations between the countries.

In turn, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said that several important documents are currently under consideration by both sides within the cooperation of the two countries. These documents are planned to be signed during the expected visit of the resident of the UAE to Kyrgyzstan. Additionally, he noted that the opening of the UAE Embassy in Bishkek is planned in the near future.

The minister also added that this year, Kyrgyzstan will receive a trade mission from the UAE, including representatives of major Emirati companies, to enhance trade and economic ties.