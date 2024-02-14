Kyrgyzstan, WB discuss public procurement legislation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 14. The World Bank (WB) and Kyrgyzstan discussed issues regarding the sustainability of legislation in the field of public procurement and projects financed by the WB in the country, Trend reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Ulugbek Kalenderov, Deputy Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, and Quamrul Hasan, Head of Procurement Group at WB in Central Asia and Europe.

"We highly value our cooperation with the World Bank. The position of the Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan in the field of public procurement is aimed at the development and improvement of procedures. Currently, the ministry, as an authorized government body, keeps pace with the latest trends and addresses contemporary challenges. Transparent analysis of the situation in public procurement helps protect the market from manifestations of corruption," Kalenderov noted.

He emphasized that the current legislation is formulated with maximum clarity, taking into account objectivity and transparency. The support from the WB in this direction is of great importance.

In turn, Hasan noted positive changes in public procurement in Kyrgyzstan and confirmed that the WB will continue to provide support in this area.