President of Kyrgyzstan to pay working visit to Russia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 19. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will pay a working visit to Russia on February 20-21 at the invitation of Vladimir Putin, Muratbek Azymbakiev, head of the foreign policy department of the Kyrgyz presidential administration, said, Trend reports.

"The head of state will take part in the official opening ceremony of the 'Games of the Future' international multi-sport tournament in the city of Kazan," Azymbakiev said.

The event will feature a range of sports competitions in digital sports format, including computer (e-sports) sports involving more than 260 teams and around 2000 athletes and cyber athletes from various countries in 21 unique innovative disciplines.

The participation of several heads of foreign states, prominent international and public figures, as well as leaders of major IT companies, is expected.

On the sidelines of the event, Zhaparov will hold bilateral meetings with Putin and the head of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.

During the meetings, the parties will discuss current issues of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation, including in the trade and economic, cultural-humanitarian, and investment spheres.