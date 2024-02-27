Kyrgyzstan's Manas International Airport acquires new equipment

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 27. Kyrgyzstan's Manas International Airport has acquired new state-of-the-art equipment, Trend reports.

According to the airport, among the newly acquired equipment are three modern haulers designed for prompt and reliable baggage delivery, as well as seven diesel power sources specifically developed to provide energy to aircraft.

It is noted that the modernization and strengthening of the technical infrastructure will elevate the level of service and efficiency of the airport.

Manas International Airport OJSC serves as the operator for all airports in Kyrgyzstan. The list includes 11 airports in Kyrgyzstan: 5 international and 6 regional. The international airports are "Manas", "Osh", "Issyk-Kul", "Karakol", and "Batken". The rest are regional airports serving domestic air routes: "Jalal-Abad", "Isfana", "Karavan", "Kazarman", "Naryn", and "Talas".

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel