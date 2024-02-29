Kyrgyzstan plans to put into operation new car manufacturing plants

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 29. Two automotive manufacturing plants are planned to be put into operation in Kyrgyzstan in 2024, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, said at the "Agrodialogue 2024" forum, Trend reports.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers mentioned that on May 1 of this year, the Kyrgyz-Uzbek automotive plant is scheduled to commence operations. Additionally, by August 31, a Chinese-Kyrgyz electric vehicle plant is planned to be put into operation in collaboration with China.

Japarov emphasized the importance, in his opinion, for Kyrgyzstan to join the global automotive production chain.

In March 2023, an agreement was signed for cooperation in organizing the production of automobiles and commercial vehicles in Kyrgyzstan between Uzbek and Kyrgyz companies. The facility will be located in the Sokuluk district of the Chuy region. The plant is planned to assemble Chevrolet, Daewoo, and Isuzu cars.

During the "Agrodialogue 2024" forum, key aspects of agricultural development in Kyrgyzstan were discussed, including the introduction of innovative technologies, increasing productivity and quality of agricultural products, promoting sustainable practices in the agricultural sector, and other relevant issues.