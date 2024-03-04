Construction of Karakol International Airport, Kyrgyzstan nears completion

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 4. The construction of the new terminal building and runway at Karakol International Airport in Kyrgyzstan is nearing completion, Trend reports.

According to Manas International Airport OJSC, construction progress at Karakol International Airport has reached 80 percent. With favorable weather conditions, construction activities on the runway will resume, although they are currently suspended.

The expansion of the airport's runway to 3,750 meters aims to accommodate aircraft such as the Airbus A320, Airbus A321, and Boeing 737, widely used in modern aviation at any time of day.

Upon completion of construction, Karakol Airport will be capable of servicing 200–250 passengers per hour. Situated at an elevation of 1704 meters above sea level, the airport's runway will meet modern standards.

On May 7, 2022, Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new terminal building at Karakol International Airport.