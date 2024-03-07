National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, EBRD and JP Morgan delve co-op prospects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 7. A delegation from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and JP Morgan discussed the current economic situation in Kyrgyzstan and its developmental prospects, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the discussions were held between the Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, Kubanychbek Bokontayev, representatives from JP Morgan, headed by Laurent Lalou, Managing Director and Head of Sales for Africa and the CIS, and the EBRD, led by Managing Director Francis Malige.

The talks focused on measures for sustaining financial sector stability, identifying significant areas for collaboration, and investigating ways to expand correspondent banking networks. Participants also discussed green economic initiatives and sustainable funding, demonstrating a common enthusiasm for implementing new and environmentally beneficial techniques.

Chairman Bokontayev emphasized the importance of open dialogue and expressed readiness for collaborative efforts to implement the discussed initiatives. The sides expressed their intention to continue cooperation in the identified areas.

The delegation from the National Bank and state-owned commercial banks of Kyrgyzstan arrived in London for an official visit.