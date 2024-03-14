Kyrgyzstan unveils GDP growth in 2M2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 14. Kyrgyzstan's GDP, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 155.5 billion soms ($1.738 billion) from January through February 2024, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the GDP increased by 8.6 percent compared to January–February 2023. Positive trends were observed in the construction sector, with a volume increase of 39.5 percent, wholesale and retail trade by 22.9 percent, and agriculture by 1.4 percent.

Industrial production in the country amounted to 74.4 billion soms ($831.935 million) during the reporting period, which is a 7.8 percent increase compared to January–February 2023.

In comparison, Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product (GDP) reached 73.2 billion soms ($818.517 million) in January 2024, which is a 7.4 percent increase year-on-year.

The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported that the country's GDP surpassed 1.2 trillion soms ($13.4 billion) in 2023, with a real growth rate of 6.2 percent.