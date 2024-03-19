Kyrgyzstan's Zhongda oil refinery sets timeline for resuming operations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 19. The Zhongda oil refinery plant in Kyrgyzstan, located in the city of Kara-Balta in the Chuy region, is set to resume operations at its previous capacity after reconstruction in the second quarter of 2024, Trend reports.

This announcement came from the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan within the frame of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov's working trip to the Chuy region.

During his visit, Japarov inspected the progress of repair works, the production capabilities of the plant, and the prospects for the development of the oil refining sector. He instructed relevant authorities to provide support for the successful launch of the enterprise, considering its existing potential, job opportunities, and contribution to the country's economic development.

Major repairs at the plant began in November of last year, with plans for further modernization scheduled for this autumn.

The production capacity of the oil refinery plant for processing crude oil is 800,000 tons per year. The investor for the plant construction was the China Petrol Company Zhongda, with an investment volume totaling $250 million. The technical launch of the refinery took place in early September 2013, with the first products being rolled out only in January 2014. However, during its operation, the plant experienced several shutdowns.