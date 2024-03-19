Kyrgyzstan kicks off next phase of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 19. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu (Kyrgyzstan Railways) National Company has initiated the next phase of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project, Trend reports.

The statement was issued by the company's press service. It was reported that officials of the Chinese Railways state enterprise met with the leadership of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu in Jalal-Abad city.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation, along with their Kyrgyz counterparts, conducted inspections of construction sites and future railway routes to gather additional information and optimize the technical and economic justification of the project.

The next stages have been established and precise measures have been devised for additional planning and design as a result of joint efforts. There are upcoming scheduled trips to building sites in the Naryn region, as well as meetings and consultations in Bishkek.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a planned 454-kilometer rail line, is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railways through Kyrgyzstan's territory and further link up with the European railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye.