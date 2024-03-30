Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to delineate further border segment

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 30. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed on the delineation of 28.37 kilometers of the shared border, Trend reports.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, this agreement is the result of negotiations between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan's working groups on the delineation and demarcation of state borders.



The discussions took place in Batken, Kyrgyzstan, between March 24 and 29, 2024. The meeting concluded with the signing of a corresponding protocol.



At the next meeting, which is slated for Tajikistan, the sides will continue to work on describing the remaining segments of the border.

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan share a 970-kilometer border, however some regions still need to be defined and designated. Meetings between delegations take place alternatively on the territories of each country.



Tajikistan's foreign minister reported in February that around 200 kilometers of the borders had been delineated, with approximately 100 kilometers of contentious areas still unresolved. Despite both countries' desire to expedite the delineation and demarcation procedure, the exact timeframe for signing a formal agreement remains uncertain.