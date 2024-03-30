Kyrgyzstan plans to open range of industrial, social facilities in 2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 30. Kyrgyzstan is set to put into operation 100 industrial and 100 social facilities in 2024 as part of the centennial celebration of the founding of the Kara-Kirghiz autonomous region, said Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, Japarov made this announcement while speaking at a ceremony marking the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of an eco-technological plant for electricity generation from solid household waste in Bishkek.

"In the Chuy region, a cement plant will be opened, along with a Kyrgyz-Uzbek plant for the production of passenger cars, a tile manufacturing plant, a tobacco production plant, and other enterprises," Japarov said.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country's industrial production reached 74.4 billion soms ($831.935 million) from January through February 2024, which is an increase of 7.8 percent compared to the same period in 2023.