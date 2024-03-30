Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kyrgyzstan plans to open range of industrial, social facilities in 2024

Kyrgyzstan Materials 30 March 2024 10:41 (UTC +04:00)
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 30. Kyrgyzstan is set to put into operation 100 industrial and 100 social facilities in 2024 as part of the centennial celebration of the founding of the Kara-Kirghiz autonomous region, said Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, Japarov made this announcement while speaking at a ceremony marking the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of an eco-technological plant for electricity generation from solid household waste in Bishkek.

"In the Chuy region, a cement plant will be opened, along with a Kyrgyz-Uzbek plant for the production of passenger cars, a tile manufacturing plant, a tobacco production plant, and other enterprises," Japarov said.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country's industrial production reached 74.4 billion soms ($831.935 million) from January through February 2024, which is an increase of 7.8 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

