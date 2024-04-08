National Bank of Kyrgyzstan considers expanding currency exchange rates

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 8. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has opened a public discussion on a draft resolution to include the Omani rial, Hong Kong dollar, and Indonesian rupiah in determining their weekly exchange rates against the Kyrgyz som, Trend reports.

According to the National Bank, several commercial banks in the country have made the corresponding request, aiming to expand and diversify their relationships with foreign banks. They have been working on opening correspondent accounts in foreign commercial banks, specifically in Oman, China's Hong Kong, and Indonesia.

It was noted that to optimize the process of accounting for foreign currencies and facilitate the revaluation of commercial banks' balance sheets, there is a need to expand the list of foreign currencies in relation to the Kyrgyz som.

As of January 31, 2024, there were 23 commercial banks and 319 branches of commercial banks operating in Kyrgyzstan.