President of Kyrgyzstan to pay state visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan on April 24–25, the embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan told Trend.

The embassy also emphasized that the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan are scheduled to take place in Baku from April 23 through 26. The program for the presidential visit has not been disclosed as of yet.

President Sadyr Zhaparov's prior visit to Azerbaijan was on November 23–24, 2023, to partake in the summit of heads of state of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel