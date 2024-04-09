Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan have potential to significantly boost trade turnover

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 9. Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have the potential to increase the volume of trade between the two countries to $2 billion this year, said Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, this statement was made during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, who visited Kyrgyzstan on a working visit.

Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz-Kazakh interaction has strengthened since the establishment of diplomatic relations and has reached the level of strategic partnership and alliance.

"I believe it is necessary for the governments of both countries to continue to find new priority areas of cooperation and expand industrial cooperation between the countries," Japarov said.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country's trade turnover with Kazakhstan amounted to $1.317 billion in 2023, accounting for 8.4 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total trade. The trade increased by 11.6 percent compared to $1.181 billion in 2022.

Kyrgyzstan’s exports to Kazakhstan during last year reached $455.702 million, increasing by 10.9 percent compared to $410.888 million in 2022. Kyrgyzstan's imports from Kazakhstan in 2023 totaled $862.182 million, which is an 11.9 percent increase compared to the 2022 figures ($770.215 million).

Diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan were established on October 15, 1992.