Kyrgyzstan's oil product imports from EAEU skyrocket

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 15. Kyrgyzstan imported 69,367 tons of oil products from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union in January 2024, which is a fourfold increase compared to 16,940 tons in January 2023, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the value of these imports amounted to $49.502 million, which is 3.2 times higher than the $15.141 million recorded in the same month of 2023.

The table below presents the Eurasian Economic Union countries from which Kyrgyzstan imported oil products in January:

Country Volume of imports Value of imports Russia 52,222 tons $37.585 million Kazakhstan 16,231 tons $11.562 million Belarus 913 tons $354,697

In total, Kyrgyzstan imported 70,500 tons of oil products in January. Thus, the countries of the EAEU accounted for 98 percent of Kyrgyzstan's oil product imports.

In January 2024, Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with the EAEU amounted to $278.3 million, which is a 4-percent decrease compared to January 2023. Kyrgyzstan's exports to the EAEU totaled $50.081 million, while imports reached $228.239 million.