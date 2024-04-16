Direct flights between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan to resume soon, ambassador says

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 16. Direct flights between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will resume on June 4, Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev told Kyrgyz media, Trend reports.

He highlighted that Kyrgyz airlines are currently unable to initiate flights to Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is the sole carrier capable of doing so. However, significant positive changes are occurring at Kyrgyzstan's Manas International Airport (the operator for all airports in the country).

"These changes are quite visible. We can see aircraft purchases happening and a new airport being opened. Overall, the airport management is improving noticeably," he said.

The ambassador mentioned plans to conduct a promotional campaign to ensure the flight's capacity and expressed hope that the route would become regular.

He also highlighted the significant number of people from Kyrgyzstan visiting Azerbaijan and noted that there are approximately 21,000 ethnic Azerbaijanis living in Kyrgyzstan.

According to AZAL, flights from Baku to Bishkek will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Sundays. The flight will be carried out by an Airbus A319 aircraft.