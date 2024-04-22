Head of Kyrgyz National Bank discusses country's economics as part of IMF spring meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. From April 15 to 20, the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's National Bank Kubanychbek Bokontaev took part in the spring meeting of the World Bank (WB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) group in Washington, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan says, Trend reports.

According to the information, as part of this event, there were held meetings with Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Bo Li and Director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department Jihad Azur. At the meetings, the economic situation in the Kyrgyz Republic and the country’s macroeconomic policy measures were discussed.

It is reported that there were also discussions and exchanges of views between the heads of central banks, including participation in the Swiss group of countries of the IMF, on the development of the world economy and trends in global inflation.