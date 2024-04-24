Kyrgyzstan seeks ways to simplify railway freight transportation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 24. Kyrgyzstan is set to implement an electronic system of interdepartmental interaction in railway transportation, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan, the system will simplify control over railway freight transportation. A prototype of the information system was presented by the Ulut Soft software development company.

The launch of this system in pilot mode is scheduled for May 10, 2024.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, cargo transportation in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 7.773 million tons from January through February 2024, which is an increase of nearly 400,000 tons, or 4.9 percent, compared to the same period in 2023.

The majority of the transported goods, totaling 6.297 million tons, were carried by automobile transport. Railway transportation amounted to 1.358 million tons, pipeline transportation to 117,200 tons, and air transportation to 600 tons. More than 80 percent of automobile freight transportation was handled by individual entrepreneurs.