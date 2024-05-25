Kyrgyzstan holds fort promising market for Binance (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Kyrgyzstan is a market with high potential for Binance, Binance's head of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and Central Asia, Kyrylo Khomiakov said, Trend reports.

"Kyrgyzstan is an interesting and high-potential market for Binance as the leader of the CIS cryptocurrency market. The introduction of cryptocurrencies into Kyrgyz people's everyday lives is unstoppable," he noted.

The Kyrgyz community is showing significant interest in cryptocurrencies and the cryptocurrency industry in general, according to the regional head.

"Kyrgyzstan is open to innovation; there are many projects here that involve technologically advanced companies, including crypto exchanges. The basic framework is ready, but in my opinion, regulators and legislators need to interact more and share experience with the industry to hear the voice of the market and adapt to attract investment," Khomyakov emphasized.

He also stated that Binance's activities in Kyrgyzstan are primarily focused on the development of global crypto exchange products and their availability to users.

"Educational initiatives are a priority. We recently announced the launch of a large-scale online educational project called "Crypto School." Under this initiative, millions of users from Kyrgyzstan will be able to get the basic knowledge about blockchain and cryptocurrencies free of charge," Khomyakov added.

To note, for trading volume, Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange with over 190 million users in 180 countries.

