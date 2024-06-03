China's Xing Long Corporation plans to build industrial park in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 3. Xing Long Corporation from China's Xinjiang plans to build an industrial park in Kyrgyzstan and establish bonded warehouses in both countries, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, a corresponding memorandum of understanding has been signed between the corporation and the ministry.

These measures are expected to attract mutual investments, stimulate industrial modernization, and foster innovation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Nazarbek Malaev noted that the Kyrgyz side welcomes the intention to build an industrial park in Kyrgyzstan and is ready to provide all necessary support for the implementation of this project. He also proposed the opening of joint industrial enterprises in the country to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties.

To note, Xing Long Corporation owns the Xing Long Industrial Park in Urumqi, which covers an area of over 300,000 square meters and hosts more than 200 large and medium-sized companies. The annual tax contribution exceeds 100 million yuan, and the number of employees is over 6,000.